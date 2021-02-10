Two found dead in Webster Parish mobile home fire, authorities say

WEBSTER PARISH - Firefighters are responding to a deadly mobile home fire early Wednesday (Feb. 10) morning in Cotton Valley, a Webster Parish town located some twenty miles northwest of Minden.

State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of the incident as of 5 a.m., assisting the Cotton Valley Fire Department in its response to the tragic fire.

Deputies say the residential fire has been responsible for the deaths of two people.

According to State Fire Marshals, the Cotton Valley Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Cvoc Road just after 1 a.m. to find a mobile home on fire.

Eventually, first responders located the bodies of two people inside.

The names of the deceased individuals have not been released at this time, and authorities say they intend to provide the public with more information as it becomes available.