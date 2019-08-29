80°
Two facing list of drug charges following search of Geismar residence
GEISMAR - Two people are facing multiple charges after authorities found drugs and more than $800 in an Ascension Parish residence earlier this week.
On Monday narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on Deck Boulevard in Geismar. Inside the residence, authorities found several illegal drugs including cocaine and MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and $884.00.
As a result of the search, 43-year-old Travis Darville and 36-year-old Chaise Curtis were arrested.
Both suspects were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana, possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
