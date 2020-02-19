Two escape Tams Drive house fire caused by electrical problems

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, two residents were awakened by the sound of their smoke alarm as their Tams Drive home caught fire.

First responders say both were able to escape safely.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 4:19 a.m. and discovered that the fire, which was caused by an electrical problem, started in the home's attic.

They wrestled with the blaze for nearly thirty minutes before getting it under control.

The home was left with heavy fire and water damage, which will cost about $50,000 to repair.

Red Cross was called to assist the two escapees and officials say no one was injured during the blaze.