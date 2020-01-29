Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Vermilion Parish

ABBEVILLE – Louisiana State Police say a deadly two-vehicle crash occurred early Monday morning, on LA Hwy 14 near Fore Road in Vermilion Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 29-year-old Kiristan Michelle Mitchell of Kaplan and 18-year-old Kalix James Brousssard of Kaplan.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Mitchell, was traveling West on LA 14 while a 2007 Ford F150, driven by Broussard, was simultaneously traveling East on LA 14.

For reasons still under investigation, Mitchell crossed the center lines as she was negotiating a curve and struck the F150 head-on in the eastbound lane of travel.

Troopers determined Mitchell and Broussard were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples were taken from the drivers and results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.