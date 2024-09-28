70°
Two dead, two injured after shooting on Grayson Avenue

1 hour 33 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2024 Sep 27, 2024 September 27, 2024 11:16 PM September 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people died and two others are injured after a shooting on Grayson Avenue, according to emergency officials.

The condition of the two people injured is currently unknown.

There is no other information at this time.

