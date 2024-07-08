Two dead in Texas after Hurricane Beryl sends trees through homes

ATASCORITA, Tex. - A man and a woman are dead after Hurricane Beryl sent a tree through their Houston-area homes, officials with Harris Country said Monday.

A 911 caller reported a tree had fallen through the roof of the man's home and that the man was unresponsive, KTRK reported. The fire department later confirmed the man had died.

The second incident happened after a tree fell through the roof of a 911 caller's grandmother's home, KTRK reports. The 74-year-old victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

Power lines were down and roads were closed in the area while emergency responders worked the scene.

Beryl has killed at least 10 people on its path through the Caribbean before hitting the United States.