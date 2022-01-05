Two children killed in Opelousas house fire

OPELOUSAS- Two boys were killed in a fire Wednesday, KATC reports.

The news outlet says the fire occurred at a residence on the 1900 block of Jake Drive in Opelousas.

Fire Chief Charles Mason of The Opelousas Fire Department confirmed that the deadly blaze took the lives of an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy.

He added that the fire was reported around 1:22 a.m. and firefighters arrived at 1:26 a.m.

First responders said they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Four occupants were able to escape, but the bodies of two children were discovered in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.