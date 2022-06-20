Latest Weather Blog
Two booked for attacking deputies during brawl outside Baton Rouge Walmart
BATON ROUGE - Several people, one of them a juvenile, are facing criminal charges after they allegedly fought with sheriff's deputies who were trying to stop a late-night melee outside a Walmart.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday outside the Walmart at Cortana Place, prompting deputies to get involved. The two people taken into custody were seen on video striking the officers, according to officials.
Video also showed what appeared to be a taser being used during the incident.
Kayley Carter, 20, and an unidentified 17-year-old were booked for battery of a police officer, interference with a police investigation and disturbing the peace. Three others were issued summonses for disturbing the peace.
The sheriff's office said one deputy received a bump to his head in the encounter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two arrested for attacking deputies during brawl outside Baton Rouge Walmart
-
Two teens dead after car crashed into pond along Perkins Road
-
LSU's renowned rural life museum - Sunday Journal
-
Second fish kill in Baton Rouge in less than a week
-
River Road African American Museum commemorates enslaved fathers during Juneteenth
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer