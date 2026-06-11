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Hosanna Christian Academy announces closure due to 'changes in state scholarship programs'
BATON ROUGE - Hosanna Christian Academy announced its closure after serving families in the Baton Rouge area for 45 years.
In a June 11 letter, officials said they "incurred large financial losses which cannot be sustained" from changes in state scholarship programs.
"We have been deeply involved with the LA Scholarship Program, which was replaced by the LA GATOR Scholarship Program; as well as the NSECD Preschool Program, ACE, and ARETE’."
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The closure is effective as of July 31, 2026.
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