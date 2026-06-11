Latest Weather Blog
Lanaya Cardwell sentenced to 14 years in prison for cruelty charge in death of 2-year-old daughter
BATON ROUGE — Lanaya Cardwell was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison on an attempted cruelty charge in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter.
In October 2025, Phillip Gardner was convicted of killing his then-girlfriend Cardwell's daughter, Nevaeh Allen, and hiding her body in the woods in Hancock County, Mississippi. Gardner initially told police that the toddler disappeared after he fell asleep, kicking off an intense search that summoned the FBI and Louisiana State Police to the Belaire neighborhood of Baton Rouge.
Cardwell was found guilty in February of attempted second-degree cruelty to juveniles. She had been accused of punching Allen in the stomach before her death. Cardwell was originally charged with second-degree murder, but prosecutors downgraded that charge in January.
Trending News
Her 14-year sentence includes credit for time served, a mental health evaluation, therapy and counseling, treatment for grief and trauma, and parenting courses.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pentagon locked down, partially evacuated due to false alarm by malfunctioning sensor
-
Deputies: Napoleonville man arrested for sexual battery of handicapped resident at assisted...
-
Woman working at Elayn Hunt arrested after marijuana is found in her...
-
Convicted rapist found guilty for not registering as sex offender in White...
-
LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hosts free youth football camp in Baton...
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hosts free youth football camp in Baton...
-
LSU football has 2026 game time window set by the SEC
-
Jay Johnson using time away from Omaha to rebuild LSU's roster
-
Report: NC State investigating LSU over Will Wade's departure
-
Saints liking QB depth behind Tyler Shough