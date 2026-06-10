Port Allen man indicted for allegedly stealing more than $200k from Baton Rouge business

BATON ROUGE — A Port Allen man has been indicted on felony access device fraud and theft charges after more than $200,000 in unauthorized purchases and donations were discovered at a business near the 7900 block of Summa Avenue.

Albert Denoux, who served as site director at the business, was fired following an internal audit, according to court documents.

Financial crimes detectives say Denoux began employment in April 2022. By the end of 2025, his expense reports had drawn attention for being unusually high.

When questioned, he reportedly turned in invoices that were later found to be fraudulent.

Detectives say Denoux transferred more than $52,000 to his spouse's Venmo account. He told investigators the transfers were for reimbursements, but could not provide copies of the checks.

Denoux then offered to write a check for $50,000 in exchange for no criminal charges being filed, but that offer was denied.

As the audit continued, detectives say they found more than $200,000 in unauthorized purchases and donations. A large portion of those donations went to his children's school and a foundation in Lafayette.

Denoux now faces felony access device fraud and theft exceeding $25,000 charges.