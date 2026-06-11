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50-year-old man arrested for indecent behavior with 16-year-old, arrest documents say
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for indecent behavior with a 16-year-old, arrest documents said.
Police were investigating the disappearance of Ja'Derrius Minnieweather, 15, when they came in contact with a 16-year-old girl. After searching her phone, police found messages between her and Maurice Parms, 50, as well as Cash App payments from Parms to the girl.
Arrest documents say the two began texting around September 2025 using an application called "Text Now." Officials saw several messages where Parms referred to the girl as his "bae" and tells her that he loves her.
Parms also referred to them being in a relationship, saying he "can't wait until people can see what they have." He also referred to his seven year old daughter as the girl's "stepdaughter," arrest documents say.
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Parms was booked for indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor on Wednesday.
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