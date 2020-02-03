Two arrested, one wanted in string of auto-part burglaries

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two men have been arrested and a third is wanted in connection with the theft of multiple catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters throughout St. Tammany Parish.

During the week of Jan. 27, detectives secured warrants for the arrest of Mark Crayton Senior, Mark Crayton Junior, and Samuel 'Banky' Bankston in connection with the stolen automobile parts.

Both Crayton's were taken into custody and booked into Livingston Parish Jail.

Samuel 'Banky' Bankston remains at large.

Since mid-December, Parish deputies have responded to numerous reports of stolen catalytic converters and other exhaust-related parts.

Citizens say the parts are typically burglarized from parked cars.

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office partnered with investigators from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the Hammond Police Department, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office after similiar cases were reported in these areas.

Once released from Livingston Parish, both Craytons will be transferred and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on 13 counts each of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (felony) and 14 counts each of criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $5,000 (felony).

These charges are in connection with the thefts that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, and deputies say both men will face additional charges in the other jurisdictions where thefts were also reported.

