Two arrested in murder at Gardere apartment; investigators still trying to identify shooter

Oscar Sanchez (left), Alan Umanzor (right)

BATON ROUGE - Two were booked Sunday evening after a person was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex earlier that day, and arrest documents suggest deputies may be looking to charge others in the killing.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at an apartment on Gardere Lane near Governor Drive.

Records said the attack stemmed from an argument at another location. After that dispute, four men reportedly followed the victim, 41-year-old Kelly Perez, back to the Gardere apartment.

The four men then got out of their vehicle to confront Perez again, at which point one them fired several shots. When deputies arrived, they found Perez lying dead next to his vehicle.

The two arrested Sunday were identified as Alan Umanzor, 27, and Oscar Sanchez, 32. Deputies believe Umanzor was the "main person" arguing with the victim prior to the shooting, according to a warrant. Both men admitted to being present during the shooting but refused to identify the gunman.

Both were booked as principals to second-degree murder.