Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested in multi-parish drug raid yielding fentanyl, cocaine, prescription pills
BATON ROUGE — Two people were arrested after deputies seized a large amount of drugs from homes in East Baton Rouge and Jefferson parishes.
Deshawn Jones, 42, and Lakeisha Butler, 41, were both arrested on drug dealing and gun charges, as well as illegal possession of drugs in the presence of a minor, on Monday
Deputies raided a Marrero home and found cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine and other drugs. They also arrested Jones and found photographs of drugs on his phone linked to a Powerbrook Drive address in Baton Rouge, which he admitted to taking at the Powerbrook Drive address.
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies then raided the Shadowbrook subdivision home and found more drugs and guns. Butler was then arrested.
In Baton Rouge, deputies seized nearly 48 ounces of cocaine, nearly 14 ounces of fentanyl, over one pound of marijuana, and multiple doses of amphetamine, Adderall and Oxycodone. Deputies also $9,254 in cash found four guns, one of which was reported stolen.
In Marrero, deputies seized 100 grams of fentanyl, 73 grams of cocaine and $7,538 in cash. They also seized a handgun and an AR15.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Emergency officials say one person died after experiencing a medical emergency on...
-
Architects look to implement community input in new jail facilities
-
Restaurant plans to pay for man's burial after fatal crash
-
Thanksgiving travel and traffic: Best and worst times to drive and fly
-
Architects look to implement community input in new jail facilities
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated