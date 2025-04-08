LSU begins their final week of 2025 spring football practice

72°
Tuesday, April 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers began their final week of spring practice on Tuesday morning. 

The Tigers' offensive and defensive lines squared off in team drills for a significant portion of the practice, showcasing the coaching styles of Kyle Williams and Brad Davis.

LSU will hold a post-scrimmage autograph session with players and coaches, as well as a photo opportunity with head coach Brian Kelly, at what is now essentially an open practice on Saturday, April 12, in Tiger Stadium.

