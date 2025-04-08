72°
Latest Weather Blog
Mike the Tiger receives routine oral cleaning, blood work by LSU Vet Med
BATON ROUGE — Over the weekend, Mike the Tiger received a routine dental cleaning and exam by the LSU Vet Med team.
Mike VII's surgery happened Saturday at his night house on LSU's campus. Led by LSU's attending veterinarian Rhett Stout, Mike's cleaning went over without a hitch.
During his anesthesia-aided exam, Mike also had an ophthalmologist examine his eyes and have doctors draw blood for analysis.
“Mike’s exam went well. We were able to give him a full dental cleaning, oral exam, and eye exam. We also drew blood, which will be evaluated at the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Based on what we observed yesterday, Mike appears to be in good health,” Stout said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
Ponchatoula PD makes second arrest in attempted murder, armed robbery
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
-
High school culinary students will serve three-course meal at local restaurant
Sports Video
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season