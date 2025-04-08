72°
Mike the Tiger receives routine oral cleaning, blood work by LSU Vet Med

1 hour 25 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, April 08 2025 Apr 8, 2025 April 08, 2025 1:11 PM April 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Over the weekend, Mike the Tiger received a routine dental cleaning and exam by the LSU Vet Med team.

Mike VII's surgery happened Saturday at his night house on LSU's campus. Led by LSU's attending veterinarian Rhett Stout, Mike's cleaning went over without a hitch.

During his anesthesia-aided exam, Mike also had an ophthalmologist examine his eyes and have doctors draw blood for analysis.

“Mike’s exam went well. We were able to give him a full dental cleaning, oral exam, and eye exam. We also drew blood, which will be evaluated at the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Based on what we observed yesterday, Mike appears to be in good health,” Stout said.

