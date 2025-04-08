72°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish Schools hosting job fair for prospective teachers, bus drivers, other school jobs
PLAQUEMINE — On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish School District is hosting a district-wide job fair.
The job fair will allow prospective employees to apply as teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, custodians and other jobs in the district.
The fair is at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine. The fair starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
Ponchatoula PD makes second arrest in attempted murder, armed robbery
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
-
High school culinary students will serve three-course meal at local restaurant
Sports Video
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season