Voters return to polls on May 3 to elect local lawmakers in runoffs; state representative also on ballot

BATON ROUGE — Voters statewide will return to the ballot box in less than a month to elect local and state officials after last month's election sent multiple races into runoffs, as well as voting on multiple tax renewals.

On May 3, East Baton Rouge Parish voters will choose a new state representative to fill the vacant 67th District seat. Terry Landry Jr., Sonny Marchbanks and Malcolm Myer, all Democrats, are running for the post.

Last month, two St. George council races were sent into runoffs. On May 3, voters will decide between Republican Patricia Cook and Independent David Madaffari for the District 4 seat, as well as Republican Jim Talbot and Democrat Shaunn Wyche for an at-large council seat.

Voters in Livingston, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes will elect a new district judge. Jenny Richardson Fore and Jessica Ledet, both Republicans, are running for the Division I judgeship in the 21st Judicial District Court, a race also sent into a runoff after last month's election.

Multiple ballot measures will also be voted on at the polls on May 3.

Ascension Parish:

Belle Maison Subdivision millage

Belle Savanne Subdivision millage

Pelican Point Golf Community millage

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Central Community School Board $35M Bond

The City of Zachary Charter Amendment

A series of five tax renewals funding East Baton Rouge School District programs

A new tax that would fund the District Attorney's office

Iberville Parish:

Parishwide millage renewal

Livingston Parish:

Simsboro School District No. 3 millage renewal

St. Mary Parish:

Fire Protection District No. 1 millage renewal

Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 millage renewal

Early voting for the May election starts is April 19 and runs through April 26 — excluding Sunday, April 20. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Click here for more information about elections.