'Caleb Wilson Act': Anti-hazing bill filed by state rep. in honor of SU student killed in hazing ritual

BATON ROUGE — An anti-hazing bill written in honor of Caleb Wilson, a Southern University student killed during a hazing ritual, has been filed ahead of the legislative session.

The proposed bill, if signed, would require by law that students involved in campus organizations, including fraternities and sororities, at postsecondary schools must complete a one-credit hour anti-hazing course within their first two semesters of membership.

The standardized curriculum would be designed to educate students about the risks and consequences of hazing.

The "Caleb Wilson Act" would build on a currently active law that requires annual anti-hazing education.

"Hazing has no place in our educational institutions," bill author Rep. Delisha Boyd said in a statement. "It is a dangerous tradition that can lead to severe emotional and physical harm. With House Bill 279, we are taking a stand to protect our students and foster a culture of respect and safety on our campuses."

According to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, Wilson was one of multiple pledges punched multiple times in the chest with boxing gloves. After they were hit, the pledges were supposed to run to the back of the line to be hit again. Wilson collapsed after the fourth time he was punched and had a seizure before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three people were arrested after Wilson's death.