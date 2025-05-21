73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two arrested in Livingston Parish for murder after separate fentanyl overdoses

1 hour 7 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, May 21 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - Livingston deputies arrested two people for murder after separate fentanyl overdoses.

Randolph Howard III was booked for second-degree murder after a person he sold narcotics to, William Benson, died of an overdose, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies found narcotics that were a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and Benson had a financial transaction with Howard.

Randall "Rilo" Johnson was arrested after he sold narcotics to Randy Foster, who died of an overdose. The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office determined he died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity, leading to Johnson being arrested for murder.

