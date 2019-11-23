Two arrested in deadly N. Sherwood Forest shooting

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting homicide off Sherwood Forest Drive that left one man dead.

The incident happened at 2150 North Sherwood Forest around 3 p.m. Saturday. Officials say 29-year-old Charles Arnold was found dead inside a vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department believe that robbery is a potential motive and have arrested two individuals associated with the incident: Ronald Irvin and Felisha Smith.

Irvin was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery and Smith was charged with principal to first degree murder and armed robbery.

