77°
Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested for stealing $50K worth of property from businesses
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested in a series of business burglaries, Baton Rouge Police announced Tuesday.
BRPD said Casey Sanders, 36, and Johnathan Sanders, 24, were booked for two counts of simple burglary.
Trending News
The pair allegedly stole more than $50,000 worth of property, including a large amount of copper wire, from a business on Kaufman Street and another business on Alexander Avenue.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Walmart employee arrested after allegedly stealing thousands in Visa gift cards from...
-
Southern University experiencing campus-wide power outage; shifting to remote operations
-
Police: Three people arrested after attempted car burglary at Gate City Food...
-
20-year-old arrested in accidental fatal shooting at Perkins Rowe parking garage
-
One dead after early Tuesday morning crash along I-10 westbound in Iberville...
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
-
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$