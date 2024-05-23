78°
Two arrested for Denham Springs vehicle burglaries after police find vehicle flipped

By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the theft of two vehicles from the Denham Springs apartments.

According to LPSO, they recovered the vehicles from St. John Parish and one was flipped over in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center. This led LPSO to identify three suspects.

Police arrested Derek Touchstone and Keegan Perkins on unspecified charges. Additionally, Madyson Yarbrough bonded out after receiving charges of one count each of simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and hit and run.

