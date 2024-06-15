Saturday PM Forecast: excessive rainfall possible the next 3 days

The next 3 days are looking very wet across southeast Louisiana as tropical moisture surges into the area. Widespread amounts of 1-3 inches are likely with isolated higher amounts, especially closer to the coast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight will be mainly clear with a low near 74 degrees. Tomorrow will be the start of an unsettled weather pattern. The day will start off mainly clear. This will allow temperatures to get near 93 degrees by 12-1 pm. Heating will be stopped at this time by clouds entering the area. This is also when the chance of rain will start to increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely in the afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain will be closer to the coast. Brief periods of heavy rainfall is possible.

Up Next: Next week will continue to be unsettled. Monday will likely be the wettest day, followed by Tuesday. Excessive rainfall will be possible during that period. Rain coverage will back off slightly Wednesday, before we begin to dry out a bit by the end of the week. Some slight chances of rain will still remain possible. Temperature wise, the beginning of the week will have highs in the mid 80's because of all the rainfall. After that point, highs will begin to rebound back to the lower 90's by Thursday.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by the middle part of next week while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward. Development of this system will not affect our forecast.

– Balin

