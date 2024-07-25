Two arrested after person shot, robbed during sale in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - Two people were arrested after a person was shot and robbed during an attempt to sell an item, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the shooting took place Tuesday, July 23 in the Rebelle Lane area of Port Allen. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, reported that he had attempted to sell an item through an online marketplace when the suspect brandished a handgun, robbed him, and shot him in the leg.