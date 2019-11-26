Two arrested after missing man's body found dumped in Tangipahoa Parish

NATALBANY - Two people have been arrested in the death of a missing Hammond man whose body was found dumped last week.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says Gerrell Perry, 18, and Julius Gales, 24, were both arrested over the weekend in the murder of Pere Jackson. Jackson's body was found at the edge of a wooded area off Dead End Street Nov. 18.

Both suspects were booked on charges of accessory to first degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Jackson had been missing since Nov. 15, according to the sheriff's office.

Further details surrounding Jackson's killing were not immediately released, but more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150.