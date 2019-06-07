85°
Two arrested after child beaten with refrigerator door handle

Friday, June 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Cordell Tate and Leticia Elliott

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested two people accused of abusing an 8-year-old boy.

On February 5, 2019, detectives began investigating allegations of physical abuse after a child was taken to a local hospital. The medical staff noticed old and recent bruising on the victim's body.

According to the arrest report, Cordell Tate and Leticia Elliott beat the boy with a refrigerator door handle. On February 14, authorities executed a search warrant at a home and found two refrigerator door handles above the kitchen window.

Tate and Elliott were both charged with cruelty to juveniles.

