91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two adults, one juvenile taken into custody after allegedly breaking into cars at Port Allen hotel

2 hours 37 minutes ago Monday, July 28 2025 Jul 28, 2025 July 28, 2025 9:09 AM July 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PORT ALLEN — Three people were taken into custody Monday morning after a series of vehicle break-ins at a Port Allen hotel.

Around 3:30 a.m., West Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to reports of break-ins at a hotel along Commercial Drive. When they arrived on the scene, deputies took one suspected burglar into custody.

As deputies arrived, a vehicle drove away but later crashed near the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. Two additional suspects were apprehended here, deputies added.

Trending News

Two adults and one juvenile are being interviewed and are expected to be booked into the parish jail later Monday, a WBRSO spokesperson said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days