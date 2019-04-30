75°
Latest Weather Blog
Two 18-wheelers crash on I-12 in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving two 18-wheelers Tuesday night on I-12.
The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes of I-12 near the Millerville exit. Officials shut down the interstate to assist. Traffic is being diverted onto O'Neal Lane.
There's no word yet on what caused the wreck, or if there are any injuries.
BREAKING: Two 18-wheelers crash on I-12 in Baton Rouge. Story: https://t.co/pKbWCymnIK pic.twitter.com/cpthavTYYo— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) May 1, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Veteran robbed at convenience store fights back, customers help
-
15-year-old fatally shot on S. 18th Street
-
Baton Rouge Police searching for clues after child shot Monday
-
Baton Rouge forms council to help local veterans in need
-
Organization geared at helping sick children to hold crawfish boil, car show