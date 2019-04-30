Two 18-wheelers crash on I-12 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving two 18-wheelers Tuesday night on I-12.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes of I-12 near the Millerville exit. Officials shut down the interstate to assist. Traffic is being diverted onto O'Neal Lane.

There's no word yet on what caused the wreck, or if there are any injuries.