78°
Latest Weather Blog
Tunnel with nuclear waste collapses in Washington state
Trending News
SPOKANE - An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington state after a portion of a tunnel that that contains rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.
Randy Bradbury, a spokesman for the Washington state Department of Ecology, said officials detected no release of radiation and no workers were injured.
He says there were no workers inside the tunnel when it collapsed Tuesday morning but that nearby workers were evacuated and others who were farther away were told to remain indoors.
Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons and is now the largest depository of radioactive defense waste that must be cleaned.
The sprawling Hanford site is about half the size of Rhode Island.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge General opening specialized center for COVID antibody treatments
-
State employees should expect vaccine mandate or required testing in near future
-
Baton Rouge killer Kenneth Gleason sentenced to life in prison
-
FDA approves Pfizer's COVID shot; LSU to implement vaccine mandate soon
-
Parents upset over driving school's availability issues