Tuesday's Health Report: Tips for beating morning grogginess

BATON ROUGE — Seven to nine hours of sleep a night is recommended for adults. But sometimes you can get the right amount of sleep and still wake up feeling tired.

If you get enough sleep but can't kick the morning grogginess, there may be a reason—something known as a heightened state of sleep inertia.

“it's just what it sounds like you are awake but there's a lot of inertia of sleep leftover that affects your memory and your mood, your reaction time and your alertness as you're waking up,” Sanjay Gupta, the host of the Chasing Life podcast, said.

Gupta says these effects usually go away after 15 minutes to an hour, but they can also last longer. He says it's not about the quantity of sleep when it comes to this; instead, it's the quality of sleep.

“We've talked about the basics of good sleep hygiene before, like keeping your bedroom dark, quiet, cold and avoiding screens at nighttime,” Gupta said.

Gupta says other lifestyle things can also affect how a person feels when they wake, including being sedentary. Your body can get used to expending low energy, making you more tired and having inconsistent sleep schedules.

Staying up late on weekends can create a jet lag-like effect, Gupta added.

“Also remember that some people might need more sleep than others, so maybe you need nine hours and other experts suggest trying to go to sleep an hour earlier or waking up an hour later than usual. To see if that can also make a difference,” Gupta said.