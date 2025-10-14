Tuesday's Health Report: How an MRI can help better detect breast cancer

Dense breast tissue is extremely common in women, but it can make it more challenging to detect breast cancer with a mammogram. Officials say that in these instances, an MRI could be an option.

"The first thing to know if you get notified is that dense breast tissue is completely normal," the Mayo Clinic's Dr. Richard Sharpe said. "Half of all women will have dense tissue."

Mayo Clinic's Dr. Richard Sharpe says dense breasts are identified through a mammogram. Additional testing is the next step.

"The most widely available supplemental screening test for women with dense tissues is probably an ultrasound of the breast or an MRI," Sharpe said. "There have been lots of studies showing that MRI is the most sensitive test for

finding breast cancer."

An MRI is meant to be used along with a mammogram, not instead.

"MRI is the most sensitive test we have for finding breast cancer," Sharpe said. "It can see through density. It can find hard-to-see, small cancers."

But it's not for everyone. You'll lie face down on a table and then be guided into the MRI machine.

"Some patients that have challenges with claustrophobia might struggle to be comfortable in the smaller space of the MRI scanner," Sharpe said. But, he says, the benefit is clear.

"Women with dense tissue or high risk for breast cancer that undergo breast MRI, we are able to see cancers that would be hiding from the mammogram."