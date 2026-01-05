Angola guard resigns, is arrested, after contraband cell phones allegedly found in her car, DOC says

BATON ROUGE — An Angola employee was arrested Monday after three contraband cell phones were allegedly found in her car while at work, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said.

According to the department, three cell phones were found in 24-year-old Alsaysia Bates' vehicle during a routine search at Angola on Dec. 21.

The cell phones, turned over to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, contained information leading to a warrant being issued for Bates' arrest, the DOC said.

Bates, who started working at Angola in September, voluntarily resigned from her position as corrections sergeant following the incident, according to the department.

"Contraband and inappropriate communication between staff and individuals who are incarcerated will not be tolerated," Angola warden Darrel Vannoy said.

Bates was arrested by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday for malfeasance in office related to contraband.