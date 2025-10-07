Tuesday's Health Report: Cases of lobular breast cancer on the rise in the United States

BATON ROUGE - A lesser known breast cancer known as lobular breast cancer is on the rise in the United States.

It's not as known because officials say the short-term prognosis tends to be very good. However, Rebecca Seigal with the American Cancer Society says if there's a delayed detection of this type of breast cancer, the long-term prognosis for advanced disease is not good.

"We need to distinguish this cancer in clinical trials so that we can find more effective treatments, because incidence rates are actually increasing quite steeply, more steeply than for other types of breast cancer," Seigal said.

Tumors in those with lobular breast cancer grow in a linear pattern or maybe spread out. Seigal said they don't form a lump like other breast cancers and may be harder to detect during a mammogram.

Signs include nipple inversion, hardening of the breast skin or dimpling of that skin.