76°
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Employment shortages plague game day
-
Large hole still not repaired, neighborhood fears utility companies are pointing fingers
-
Baton Rouge breaks record for domestic violence murders
-
Raxx Bar and Grill can keep its state liquor license despite being...
-
News 2 Geaux: Ida temporary housing program