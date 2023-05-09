Tuesday PM Forecast: stormy afternoons continue

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are not leaving the forecast any time soon. As of now, no days are a threat to be washouts.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and thunderstorms will diminish through the evening hours. After midnight, skies will stay mostly cloudy and light east winds of 5-10mph will keep a muggy feel with low temperatures near 70. Wednesday morning will stay dry for most and some sunshine will push high temperatures near 87 degrees. During the afternoon hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop once again. Any will be capable of downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday, the upper level steering winds will be a little less active over the local area. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will primarily rely on daytime warming for development, making them a bit easier to time. Any given day, activity will flare up across 30-50% of the forecast area. Storms could produce downpours, frequent lighting and gusty wind. Temperatures will be a bit above average with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s. A similar, and perhaps slightly less active pattern will play out over the weekend.

--Josh

