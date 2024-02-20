Tuesday PM Forecast: reduced visibility possible in the morning

Temperatures leapt into the 70s on Tuesday afternoon. Warming will continue until a weak cold front pushes through the area overnight Thursday into Friday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will remain mostly clear early tonight allowing thermometers to retreat to the low 50s and even upper 40s. Light, south winds will introduce just enough moisture for some patchy fog to develop late. It could even be dense in spots. Where winds remain above 3-5mph, low clouds will form rather than fog. Gray skies will be a little slow to break on Wednesday but will ultimately give way to mostly sunny skies. A warming south breeze will help temperatures top out in the upper 70s.

Up Next: Fog will be less likely on Thursday morning thanks to elevated winds. Instead, thicker low clouds will develop. A weak, fast-moving frontal system will slide into the area on Thursday. Ahead of this feature we will have a mild morning in the upper 50s followed by a warm afternoon in the upper 70s. Though a little sunshine is expected, clouds will increase through the daytime hours, and it is possible that the front squeezes out a stray, light shower between the afternoon and overnight hours. The front will be through by Friday. Since this front will be moving through via the Western United States, rather than the north, a major cool down is not expected. Into the weekend, highs and lows will remain in the upper 40s and mid 70s. With mostly clear skies expected, it will be the first fully dry weekend in over a month.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.