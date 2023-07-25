Tuesday PM Forecast: humidity creeps up, rain chances stay down

Temperatures remain hot and well above average. Humidity will slowly increase through the week but that will not make it much easier for any showers and thunderstorms to develop.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly clear skies are expected overnight. Low temperatures will settle near average in the mid 70s. A lot of sunshine will be around on Wednesday. High temperatures will climb above average into the upper 90s. Comparatively, it will be a bit more humid than Tuesday and that is a trend that will continue each day this week.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday, humidity will increase across the area. This return of moisture may be just enough to support a rogue shower or two during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. The atmosphere will still be dry though, so widespread precipitation is not anticipated. By the weekend, the summertime air mass will be firmly back in place. With lows in the upper 70s and highs in the upper 90s, heat alerts may be needed once again for feels-like temperatures in the 105 to 110 range. Through the entirety of the 7-Day Forecast, daily rain coverage should not exceed 20 percent on any given day.

The Tropics: A tropical wave over the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, with some locally heavy rains over portions of the adjacent land areas. Development of this system is not expected while it continues to move rapidly westward over the Caribbean during the next few days.

A weak trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda. Significant development of this system appears unlikely while it moves move west northwestward toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the next several days.

A tropical wave is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some development of this system is possible later this week and into the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

--Josh

