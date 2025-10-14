Tuesday PM Forecast: humidity and morning fog potential increase first, then rain chances

High pressure sitting right over the Gulf South is keeping things quiet and comfortable across Baton Rouge, for now. The next cold front will move into the region this weekend.

-Rest of Workweek: lows and humidity climbing, morning fog potential

-Weekend: cold front, scattered showers and thunderstorms

-Next Week: mild and dry to start, another cold front approaching

Tonight & Tomorrow: Not much change is expected from the previous nights. Beneath clear skies, lows will settle near 60 degrees. Wednesday will be sunny and warm with highs extending into the upper 80s. For mid-October, that’s generally about 5 to 7 degrees above our average.

Up Next: The biggest shift will come toward the end of the week, and that will be a change in how the air feels. Our winds will start to shift from the east to the southeast on Thursday. This southerly component to the wind will slowly but surely drag up the humidity levels. In turn, enough moisture will be available for some patchy fog development on several mornings, especially Thursday through Saturday.

As we move into the weekend, however, changes start to take shape. A new cold front is expected to push toward the Gulf Coast, and that will bring our next decent chance for showers and thunderstorms. After clouds increase, isolated to scattered activity will be possible late Saturday and may continue overnight and into the first half of Sunday until the front clears.

The timing of that front is still a little uncertain — some forecast models push it through late Saturday, while others hold off until early Sunday — but either way, outdoor activities and events may have to dodge rain. Right now, plenty of dry time is expected, and there is no concern for either day to wash out. Behind the front, drier and slightly cooler air will move in again. Highs will dip back into the mid-80s by Monday and Tuesday with pleasantly cool mornings in the low 60s.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Lorenzo has weakened over the central Atlantic. As of Tuesday, the storm was located about 1,385 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Lorenzo is expected to turn north tonight and then northeast by midweek while continuing to gradually weaken. The storm poses no threat to land.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.