Tuesday PM Forecast: Gradual warmup before a strong cold front passage

Highs will slowly work their way up as we progress throughout the week, with temperatures near 70 degrees by Saturday. This will not last, as another artic blast will tumble our temperatures.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will stay cloudy in the overnight hours, keeping our lows in the middle 40s. If you want sunshine, it will be hard to get on Wednesday. Highs will get to near 57 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Up Next: The chance of showers will increase Wednesday night, as a weak area of low pressure passes south of the Capital Area. Only isolated showers are expected, with totals less than 0.25". Clouds will begin to clear after midnight, with lows near 40 degrees. The sunshine will finally return on Thursday, bringing our highs to near 63 degrees. Clouds will once again begin to increase on Friday, along with temperatures and rain chances. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be Friday night and during the day on Saturday. Highs will make it to near 70 degrees before a strong cold front moves through in the late evening. Temperatures will tumble, with another artic blast expected. Sunday will be dry and cool with the coldest air arriving just in time to start the next workweek.

New to the 7-day forecast, the Storm Station is now explicitly forecasting a slight chance of wintry precipitation late Monday and on Tuesday. Since we are 7 days out, there is still a lot of unknowns. It is not guaranteed that this will happen, so make sure to watch out for updates from the Storm Station.

- Balin