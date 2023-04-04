Tuesday PM Forecast: a slow moving front arrives tomorrow night

A second consecutive day with record warmth is expected before a front arrives. That system will switch the area into a wet pattern to end the workweek.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will persist overnight along with the south wind of 10-15mph. Both of these features will serve to hold low temperatures up in the low 70s. Though a few breaks of sun are possible, cloud cover will dominate on Wednesday with those south winds of 15-20mph. In reaching the upper 80s, high temperatures are expected to exceed the record of 87 degrees from 1982. A front will drift into the area late in the day and an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially north and west of Baton Rouge.

LSU Victory Parade: The parade around campus to acknowledge the Women’s Basketball National Championship will feature warm and breezy conditions. As the parade rolls in the evening, expect temperatures to be just off of the highs, in the mid 80s. An isolated shower will be possible.

Up Next: Thursday through Saturday will see multiple rounds of rain across the area. More specific, hour by hour timing will be possible as we get closer but, as of now, a batch of rain and thunderstorms will be possible each day. The heaviest totals will be registered north and west of Baton Rouge where some locations could receive 2-3 inches with amounts more like 1-2 inches south and east of the city. Major flooding is not a concern since smaller rivers are running low, but some nuisance standing water issues could develop after a few days. The front is expected to drift offshore, leading to drier and seasonable conditions for Easter Sunday.

