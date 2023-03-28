Tuesday PM Forecast: a light jacket the next few mornings

As a front finally pushes south of the area, a few drier days are ahead. You might want an outer layer over the next two mornings.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The area will go in and out of cloud cover overnight. North winds of 5-10mph will have temperatures in retreat with lows bottoming out in the low 50s. You might not want to use the same outer from Wednesday morning in the afternoon as high temperatures reach for the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a stray sprinkle is possible, but no organized rain is expected.

Up Next: There could be a few isolated pockets north and east of Baton Rouge that dip into the upper 40s on Thursday morning, but most will stay in the low 50s. Beyond that, the next warming trend will begin with mostly sunny skies sending afternoon highs into the mid 70s. Friday will begin in the 60s followed by highs in the 80s. Clouds will increase as the workweek ends and a shower is even possible late in the day. Our next cold front will drift in from the northwest and is expected to create isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. While the front could be another that stalls, at this time, no washouts are expected over the weekend. Timing and coverage of showers and thunderstorms will become clearer by Thursday.

LSU Baseball: Recall the three game series with Tennessee will be played Thursday through Saturday this week. Thursday will be a perfect evening at Alex Box Stadium with temperatures drifting down through the 70s under mainly clear skies. It will be noticeably more muggy for the second two games. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible Friday, but the chance is very low. Saturday may have to dodge isolated showers and thunderstorms as front pushes into the area. A brief delay cannot be ruled out, but enough dry time is expected that the game should be able to finish.

