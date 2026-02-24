57°
Gun found in student's backpack before school started at Doyle Elementary School

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A gun was removed from a Doyle Elementary School's backpack early Tuesday morning, Livingston Parish Schools said. 

The gun, which was not loaded, was removed before the start of school. A spokesperson added that no employees, parents or students were at risk, noting that no bullets were found either. 

The student was removed from campus, and their parents and the LPSO School Resource Officer and Town of Livingston Police were notified.

"The call from the parent was made prior to school starting, and school officials secured the weapon and removed the student from the student population prior to the morning bell," a spokesperson said. "The student is no longer on campus, and the school's employees and students are proceeding with their normal schedule."

