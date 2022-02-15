Tuesday AM Forecast: Tracking strong storms on Thursday

Keep an eye on the forecast as severe storms are possible later this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today will be a bit warmer than yesterday. Mostly sunny skies will bring temperatures into the upper 60s this afternoon. A few spots may even scratch 70°. The humidity will stay low and comfortable through the afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will be significantly warmer, only dropping into the low 50s as more humidity starts to fill in.

Up Next: On Wednesday, a warm front will usher in some warmer air and some Gulf moisture as well. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 70s with more humidity. A few showers may bubble up in the afternoon and evening hours, but they will be very spotty. Overnight temperatures will be muggy and warm, in the mid-60s.

Stay weather aware leading into Thursday. Conditions will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid-70s ahead of a cold front. Storms are going to move in along a cold front as early as noon and will work through the areas from west to east. All areas are expected to see rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Each storm will be capable of producing very gusty winds, a heavy downpour and frequent lighting. Northern most Parishes and Counties are under a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe storms. This means that any storms that moves through on Thursday will have all the energy it needs to become severe. Storms that develop further north are most likely to turn severe. The evening commute will be moving slow through these widespread showers and storms.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— severe storms—please have access to alerts through Thursday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

After the cold front passes through, it will dry out and temperatures will fall. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Friday morning with afternoon highs capped in the mid-50s. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s over the weekend. Rain will return again early next week Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

