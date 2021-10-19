Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain moving in on Wednesday

Today will be sunny and dry, but Wednesday is shaping up to be very rainy.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures started in the 50s today, but with plenty of sunshine, we will be in the low 80s this afternoon. Some of the humidity will begin to filter back in. Overall, it will still be pretty comfortable today. Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will be noticeably more humid. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s and scattered showers will begin to bubble up around noon. Storms are most likely for areas further south as storms travel from south to north. A weak cold front will begin to move through the area on Thursday. We won’t see any major changes in temperature, but this boundary should usher out some of the humidity. High temperatures will still trend in the 80s into the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. The boundary will be all the way through by the end of the day Saturday and then on Sunday the moisture will start to move back in… again. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected for the next 5 days.

The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

