Tuesday AM Forecast: Sub-freezing temperatures continue until late week rain arrives

A ***COLD WEATHER ADVISORY*** remains in effect until 9am Tuesday and again Tuesday night across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Very cold wind chills, as low as 20 degrees, could lead to frostbite or hypothermia if proper clothing is not worn. While the air temperatures should not be low enough to cause infrastructure issues for most of the Metro Area, those living north of the I-12 corridor may consider wrapping exposed, exterior pipes out of an abundance of caution.

Today & Tonight: Morning lows Tuesday will be awfully cold, in the 20s, with wind chill conditions as low as the teens. In response, the National Weather Service has issued a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY. It is advised to wear many extra layers and protect exposed skin when spending prolonged periods of time outdoors. Tuesday afternoon will also be quite chilly with temperatures only warming into the 40s despite plenty of sunshine. Winds remain out of the North today between 5-10 mph.

Overnight, another COLD WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect at midnight as the same cold conditions are expected. Temperatures again will dip into the 20s with wind chills even colder. Keep exposed piping wrapped as another hard freeze will be possible for some neighborhoods.

As a reminder, starting this season, NWS has changed the cold weather alerts. You will receive different messages to highlight impacts than during previous winters. Review those changes, including the removal of Hard Freeze Warnings, HERE.

Up Next: Temperatures will remain on the chilly side Wednesday afternoon, with a high near 50° in the Capital City under mostly to partly sunny skies. Thursday morning will start off closer to the freezing mark, not much warmer, but will take some out of hard freeze territory.

Clouds will increase in the morning as a Low area of pressure approaches the region from the Gulf. It will also send rain our way. By Thursday afternoon, showers will begin around the Capital Region and likely continue into the overnight hours and into Friday. Temperatures during this time are forecast to stay a few degrees above freezing, so the overall chance of wintry precipitation or icy conditions is very slim. Highs Thursday will be in the 40s, overnight lows going into Friday will remain in the upper-30s and Friday will see temperatures climb into the 40s as well. This rainmaker is expected to bring 1-2" of cold rain to the region. Rain will conclude on Friday from west to east across the region, drying up just in time for the weekend. It is notable that in the very slim chance the area of low pressure stays further south in the Gulf, chances could increase for wintry precipitation to get in the mix.

After the rain, chilly and sunny conditions will remain all weekend ahead of another weak, reinforcing front. This front will pass Sunday or Monday and will maintain the winter chill into the next workweek.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.