2une In Previews: Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to receive 40,000 pounds of shelf stable food
BATON ROUGE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating approximately 40,000 pounds of shelf-stable food to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank this week.
The donation is part of a nationwide initiative from the nonpartisan congressional commission America250 to send 250 truckloads of food to 250 food banks across all 50 states to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The donation will be made at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the food bank.
Organizers from the church and the food bank visited 2une In on Wednesday ahead of the donation, which the group says reflects a shared desire to care for neighbors in practical, nonpartisan ways.
