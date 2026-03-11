Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Taste of Mid City returning to Baton Rouge to raise money for Kids' Orchestra
BATON ROUGE — Taste of Mid City, an event that celebrates the Baton Rouge food scene, is returning to South Foster Drive this month.
The event, hosted by Franklin Associates and The Executive Center, brings the best local restaurants and chefs to the forefront at The Executive Center on March 22.
Since it began, the event has raised over $44,000 for local nonprofits. This year, the event is supporting Kids’ Orchestra, a nonprofit providing music education to youth across South Louisiana.
A silent auction will also be held ahead of the event to benefit Kids' Orchestra, with local vendors including Mimosa Handcrafted, Boomerang Comedy Theater, Dogtopia, Parker Barber and Prep Academy Tutors contributing prizes to be bid on.
Franklin Associates' Jude Franklin and Kids' Orchestra board member Emma Williams visited 2une In on Wednesday to share more about the event.
