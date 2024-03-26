Tuesday AM Forecast: Storms exiting, Spring-like weather through Easter weekend

Once storms move out early Tuesday morning, we will begin a streak of days with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Easter weekend will feature gorgeous conditions for any outdoor gatherings.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday begins with lingering showers and storms, none with threats of becoming severe. By mid-morning most of the storm system will be off to our east and we will begin to dry out and see clearing in the skies. Temperatures all morning will be in the upper 50's until sunshine warms things up. Tuesday afternoon will feature lots of sunshine and warm temperatures near 79° in the Capital City. Winds will be much lighter all day today, out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. This afternoon will be very nice for any outdoor activities, including watching LSU take on Southeastern at Alex Box Stadium.

Overnight tonight, clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall into the upper 40s for most, a few degrees below average for the end of March.

Up Next: The second half of the workweek will feature very spring-like weather with morning lows in the 40's and afternoon's reaching into the mid to upper 70s. Each day will see plenty of sunshine and we remain sunny through Easter weekend as well. The warming trend will continue Saturday and Sunday when afternoon temperatures are forecasted in the lower-80s. No rain is expected over the next 7 days.

-Emma Kate Cowan

